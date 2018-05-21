Kelly Clarkson asks for action instead of a moment of silence at the Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson refused to ask for a moment of silence at the Billboard Music Awards to honor the Texas school shooting victims on Sunday night, but the show's host said she had her reasons. Instead, the singer said that she wanted real change, and she did not think a moment of silence would accomplish that.

Clarkson, who has spoken out before against gun violence, talked about how she was from Texas. She said, "Once again, y'all, we're grieving for more kids that have died for just an absolute -- no reason at all."

Clarkson continued, "They wanted me to do a moment of silence. I'm so sick of moments of silence. It's not working. Like, obviously."

She paused as she choked up, "So why don't we not do a moment of silence? Why don't we do a moment of action, why don't we do a moment of change? Why don't we change what's happening? Because it's horrible."

The audience applauded, and Clarkson talked about being a mom of four.

"Mamas and daddies should be able to send their kids to school, to church, to movie theaters, to clubs — you should be able to live your life without that kind of fear. We need to do better. We're failing our communities, we're failing their families," she said.

Our hearts go out to all the victims in the Santa Fe community and their families. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7ejLAd8nKk — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

"Instead of a moment of silence, I want to respect them and honor them with tonight," she said. "Y'all, in your community where you live, your friends, everybody -- let's have a moment of action, let's have a moment of change."

Then Clarkson introduced Ariana Grande to the stage to perform.