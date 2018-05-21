Billboard Music Awards 2018 list of winners

LAS VEGAS — Here are the winners in the top categories at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Ed Sheeran,who was not at the show, won big, in categories that included top artist and top male artist, while Janet Jackson won the icon award.
Top Hot 100 song: "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
Top Billboard 200 album: "DAMN." by Kendrick Lamar
Top artist: Ed Sheeran
Top new artist: Khalid
Top female artist: Taylor Swift
Top male artist: Ed Sheeran
Top streaming songs artist: Kendrick Lamar
Top song sales artist: Ed Sheeran
Top radio songs artist: Ed Sheeran
Top duo/group: Imagine Dragons
Top R&B artist: Bruno Mars
Top rap artist: Kendrick Lamar
Top country artist: Chris Stapleton
Top rock artist: Imagine Dragons
Top Latin artist: Ozuna
Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers
Top Christian artist: MercyMe
Top gospel artist: Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Top social artist: BTS
Top touring artist: U2
Chart achievement award: Camila Cabello
Icon award: Janet Jackson