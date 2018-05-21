Billboard Music Awards 2018 list of winners

LAS VEGAS — Here are the winners in the top categories at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Ed Sheeran,who was not at the show, won big, in categories that included top artist and top male artist, while Janet Jackson won the icon award.

Top Hot 100 song: "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

Top Billboard 200 album: "DAMN." by Kendrick Lamar

Top artist: Ed Sheeran

Top new artist: Khalid

Top female artist: Taylor Swift

Top male artist: Ed Sheeran

Top streaming songs artist: Kendrick Lamar

Top song sales artist: Ed Sheeran

Top radio songs artist: Ed Sheeran

Top duo/group: Imagine Dragons

Top R&B artist: Bruno Mars

Top rap artist: Kendrick Lamar

Top country artist: Chris Stapleton

Top rock artist: Imagine Dragons

Top Latin artist: Ozuna

Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Christian artist: MercyMe

Top gospel artist: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Top social artist: BTS

Top touring artist: U2

Chart achievement award: Camila Cabello

Icon award: Janet Jackson