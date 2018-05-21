CBSN

Billboard Music Awards 2018 red carpet

    • Jennifer Lopez

      Jennifer Lopez attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  

      Click through to see more photos of stars on the red carpet. 

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Taylor Swift

      Taylor Swift attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Nick Jonas

      Nick Jonas attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • John Legend

      John Legend attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Ne-Yo

      Ne-Yo attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Christina Aguilera

      Christina Aguilera attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Hailey Baldwin

      Hailey Baldwin attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    • Darren Criss

      Darren Criss attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Erika Jayne and Frankie Grande

      Erika Jayne (L) and Frankie J. Grande attend the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Bebe Rexha

      Bebe Rexha attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Maren Morris

      Maren Morris attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Mason Ramsey

      Mason Ramsey attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Chainsmokers

      Recording artists Alex Pall (L) and Andrew Taggart of musical group The Chainsmokers attend the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Dua Lipa

      Dua Lipa attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Ciara

      Ciara attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Grace Vanderwaal

      Grace Vanderwaal attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Tyra Banks

      Tyra Banks attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Chrishell Hartley and Justin Hartley

      Chrishell Hartley (L) and Justin Hartley attend the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Chrissy Metz

      Chrissy Metz attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson

      Actor Evan Ross (L) and recording artist Ashlee Simpson attend the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Kesha

      Kesha attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Christina Aguilera

      Christina Aguilera attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Alison Brie

      Alison Brie attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Jennifer Lopez

      Jennifer Lopez attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Kelly Clarkson

      Kelly Clarkson attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Janet Jackson

      Janet Jackson attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • DJ Khaled

      DJ Khaled attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty

      Gigi Gorgeous (L) and Nats Getty attend the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Jennifer Lopez

      Jennifer Lopez attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  

      Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    • Derek Hough

      Derek Hough attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Normani

      Normani attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Lil Pump

      Lil Pump attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Padma Lakshmi

      Padma Lakshmi attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • BTS

      BTS attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Quavo

      Quavo of musical group Migos attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Demi Lovato

      Demi Lovato attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Chloe Kim

      Chloe Kim attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Jenna Dewan

      Jenna Dewan attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Julia Michaels

      Julia Michaels attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Camila Cabello

      Camila Cabello attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images