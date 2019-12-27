At least 7 dead in plane crash in Kazakhstan

A plane carrying 100 people crashed in Kazakhstan Friday morning, killing at least seven. The plane was headed towards the capital city of Nur-Sultan.

The plane "lost altitude and struck a concrete fence during takeoff," according to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development. The plane then crashed into a two-story building.

"At the moment, the number of deaths is seven people," the ministry said.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.

The plane was carrying 95 passengers and five crew members.

This is a developing story.