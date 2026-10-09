Trump picks Katie Zacharia as next White House press secretary

Washington — Conservative commentator Katie Zacharia has been offered the role of White House press secretary, a White House official told CBS News on Friday.

The White House did not confirm whether she has accepted the offer. Zacharia briefly worked for the Department of Homeland Security as a spokesperson earlier this year, and currently works as a senior communications adviser for Truth Social, the president's social media site, according to her LinkedIn profile. She frequently appears on Fox News and Newsmax.

The position has been vacant since Karoline Leavitt left in late August. The New York Times was first to report that Zacharia was offered the role.

This is a developing story and will be updated.