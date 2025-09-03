Katie Lowes talks character's secrets and fan response to hit series "The Hunting Wives"

Actor Katie Lowes, who plays Jill on the Netflix series "The Hunting Wives," said the hit show that merges complex relationships and Southern culture has garnered a huge fan following.

"I am getting texts, emails, DM's from everybody I know and don't know – strangers and family alike who are obsessed with the show," Lowes told "CBS Mornings Plus."

The series debuted in Netflix's global top 10 and stayed there for five weeks.

"It's a summer, summer spicy show," she said. "I think it's getting a lot of attention because there is an amazing lesbian love story at the front of the show, and I'm thrilled that it's getting the attention it deserves."

"The Hunting Wives" tells the story of Sophie, played by Brittany Snow, who moves from Boston to east Texas for her husband's job. She strikes up a friendship with the charismatic Margo, played by Malin Akerman, and her clique of friends, including Jill. Sophie discovers she doesn't fit it and things take a turn when a teenage girl is murdered.

In the series, each woman has her own secrets. Lowes said Jill, who is the preacher's wife and a pillar of the community, "hides her secrets in her hair."

"Her marriage is horrible and she has a very interesting relationship with her son," Lowes said about Jill. She enjoys playing "juicy, complicated" characters like Jill.

"I grew up in New York, and when something comes in where someone is going to say yes, like, do something that's not like you, talk not like how you speak, have an accent, wear different clothing," she said. "I mean ... I've been an actress since I was a little kid playing pretend, and it's the goal. It's awesome."

Lowes said she feels lucky, previously starring in shows like "Scandal" and "Inventing Anna." While many know her as Quinn on "Scandal," she said that's changing.

"I have to say I was at the U.S. Open with the 'Scandal' family this weekend with Shonda Rhimes there and I was getting a lot of 'Hunting Wives' mentions."