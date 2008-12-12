Katie Couric's Notebook: Human Rights

This week marks the 60th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. In 1948, former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt championed the document at the United Nations. The atrocities of the Holocaust gave its words grave meaning.

It reads, "All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood."

It's a statement of rights, but also responsibilities.

Violence in Darfur has claimed 300,000 lives and driven millions from their homes. Protesters in Myanmar have been beaten or killed for promoting democracy, and bloggers have been arrested in Iran for criticizing the regime.

Sixty years later, the declaration is as necessary as it was when Mrs. Roosevelt stood before the United Nations. The rights it protects belong to all humans.

The responsibilities it entrusts are yours and mine.