Katie Couric's Notebook: Health Insurance

Tough economic times call for a little belt tightening.

You might be skipping the $4 latte and getting another season out of that winter coat. But cutting out a trip to the doctor? Unfortunately, that's a decision millions of Americans face everyday.

Nearly three million people lost their jobs in 2008, and many of them also lost access to affordable health insurance. If you're one of them…there are options.

A program called COBRA requires employers to give you access to a continuation of your plan if it still exists. Medicaid is available to low-income families who qualify, and there are some surprisingly affordable individual healthcare plans available if you do your homework. The Department of Labor's Web site is a great place to start. The toll free number is (866)444-3272.

We can clip coupons and shop at sales to save cash, but no one should have to sacrifice good health.