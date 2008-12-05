Katie Couric's Notebook: College Costs

Education is the engine that drives progress, and easy access to education gives a country a competitive advantage.

A recent study delivers the sobering news that America is continuing to lose it's edge in that department.

The National Center for Public Policy and Higher Education reports that every state but one - California - flunked the college affordability test. At state colleges and universities, costs have climbed a whopping 440 percent since the 1980's, meaning young people today have more roadblocks to a degree than their parents had.

With state budgets already stretched and student loans harder to come by, you don't need a Ph.D. to figure out most Americans can't really afford college anymore.

But this nation can't afford the alternative, either: A generation lacking the skills and savvy to keep the engine of progress humming well into the new millennium.