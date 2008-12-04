Katie Couric's Notebook: Bottled Water

Notebook: Bottled Water
So, more and more places are banning bottled water. Washington University in St. Louis will end almost all sales by the end of this semester. San Francisco declared it a no-no in city offices last year. Other local governments may do the same.
Some brands, including Coca-Cola's Dasani and Pepsi's Aquafina, come from the tap – and supporters of these measures argue you're better off just filling a reusable container at the water fountain for free.
A cheap, calorie-free alternative that doesn't hurt the environment. Now, I'll drink to that.