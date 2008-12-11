Katie Couric's Notebook: Blagogate

Today, President-elect Barack Obama formally introduced his pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Tom Daschle, but you wouldn't know it from the headlines.

The press conference was dominated by questions about Illinois Gov. Rod Blogojevich, and very serious charges that he may have tried to sell Mr. Obama's Senate seat.

Federal prosecutors have said there are no allegations that Mr. Obama was involved, and the president-elect stated he is confident his staffers had no hand in the hijinx.

Still, the next president has a scandal to address before he even sets foot in the White House. Democratic leaders are calling on Blogojevich to resign. As of now, he has not.

This episode requires fast resolution. The problems the nation faces are too grave for distractions that grab headlines from the important issues - jobs, health care, and the faltering economy.

