Katie Bailey chosen as new head of White House Office of Legislative Affairs, sources say

The White House has a new chief liaison to Congress as midterms approach and control of the legislative branch is in the balance.

President Trump offered Katie Bailey the position of director of the Office of Legislative Affairs on Friday, and she accepted, according to multiple sources.

Bailey will replace James Braid, who stepped down last month, as announced by Vice President JD Vance. Braid had "one of the toughest jobs in the entire Administration as White House Legislative Director," Vance said.

"He played a critical role in all of the administration's achievements in Congress: largest tax cut ever, resources to carry out President Trump's historic immigration agenda and finish the border wall, defeating two Democratic shutdowns, a landmark first crypto bill, the fastest confirmation of the cabinet in decades and much more," Vance added.

Bailey's job might be even harder.

She accepts the role less than a month before midterm elections. Both the House and Senate, currently controlled in a slim majority by Republicans, could fall into Democratic hands.

Bailey does have experience in the current White House, though. She currently serves as both special assistant to the president and deputy director of legislative affairs.

She previously served as legislative director for Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun during his six-year term in office, ending in January 2025 when he won election as the state's governor.

CBS News has reached out to the White House for comment.