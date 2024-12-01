Kate Winslet's "Titanic" reunion with actor Jonathan Evans-Jones

At Abbey Road studios in London, Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet sat at a mixing board and listened attentively as an orchestra played along to a scene from her latest film "Lee."

"Lee," is the real-life story of Lee Miller, a photojournalist who fought her way to the frontlines of World War II.

The film was a passion project for Winslet. She was involved in nearly every aspect of the production, even paying the crew out of her own pocket at one point.

Recording the score was no different: Winslet wanted to be there. And a 60 Minutes team was there, too.

After recording a take, Winslet expressed her gratitude to the musicians on a talkback microphone.

"We're really grateful to all of you for being here and doing this, because it really is bringing something to life that is extremely important," she said.

After the session, the musicians began to pack up and make their way out of the studio.

Winslet looked surprised when she saw a familiar face in the orchestra: Jonathan Evans-Jones, the actor and violinist who played as a band member aboard the titular ship in the James Cameron film "Titanic."

Winslet rushed over to Evans-Jones and embraced him, clearly delighted to see him.

"I regularly bump into people who were crew on "Titanic," and we always see each other and go, 'Oh my God. Oh my God,'" Winslet told 60 Minutes correspondent Cecilia Vega.

"There's something about having been in a club that experienced something that was so challenging and so tough. And everyone was away from their families, and we were all in it together. And it was this time in our lives that we will never ever forget."

Winslet mentioned that there were "loads and loads" of stories that may never be publicly discussed about the filming of the movie.

Vega asked if there was anything she'd be surprised to learn.

"No, I'm not telling you any of it," Winslet said with a laugh.

The video above was produced by Will Croxton. It was edited by Sarah Shafer Prediger.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images.