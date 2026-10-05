Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt joining Fox News as a contributor

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is joining Fox News as a contributor, the cable news network announced Monday.

She begins Nov. 1, and will provide commentary across shows, Fox News said in a news release.

"I look forward to bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House press secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defined my tenure, to Fox's millions of viewers across their many platforms," Leavitt said in a statement.

"Karoline's firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today's political landscape," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

Leavitt, 29, left the administration at the end of August, after serving as White House press secretary since the first day of the second Trump administration. She worked on Donald Trump's presidential campaign before that. Leavitt cited the birth of her daughter, her second child, as the impetus for her decision and said she was leaving the demanding role to spend more time with her children.

Leavitt remains a close ally of President Trump.

It is not unusual for White House press secretaries to move on to television roles.

Former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki has her own show at MS NOW. Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany became a Fox News co-host. Dana Perino, who was White House press secretary for George W. Bush, is a Fox News commentator and host.

In a reversal, Tony Snow hosted "Fox News Sunday" before he took on the White House press secretary role in 2006 for Bush.

Mr. Trump has yet to announce who may replace Leavitt.