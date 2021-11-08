Yeezy brand to pay $950,000 in lawsuit over shipping delays

Ye's lifestyle and apparel brand "Yeezy" has been ordered to pay $950,000 to settle a civil lawsuit that claimed the company made false claims about shipping times. Los Angeles authorities announced Monday. The brand was sued after customers complained of waiting more than 30 days for online orders.

Yeezy Apparel LLC and Yeezy LLC were named in the lawsuit and accused of "unlawful business practices and false advertising by failing to ship items in a timely manner." The brand is owned by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and is best known for its modern silhouetted streetwear and oddly shaped sneakers.

"Online consumers are entitled to protection against unwarranted fees and unreasonably long waits for purchases to arrive on their doorsteps," said George Gascón, the district attorney of Los Angeles County. "We will enforce state and federal laws governing online shopping in Los Angeles County."

The investigation spanned four counties: Los Angeles, Alameda, Sonoma and Napa. The district attorney's offices in each county will receive $200,000 each in civil penalties, while $25,000 will cover investigative costs and $50,000 will go to the Consumer Protection Prosecution Trust Fund.

Kanye West on October 18, 2021. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Under the settlement, the Los Angeles County district attorney said the company is "prohibited from making untrue or misleading representations regarding a shipping timeframe or refund; adhere to laws relating to the issuance of delay notices; and is required to refund money to consumers who, in the future, purchase products that are not shipped in a timely fashion."

California and federal law require businesses to ship orders within 30 days, the district attorney's office said. If this can't be met, businesses are required to send the customer a written notice explaining the delay, send goods that can replace the order, or offer a full refund.

Last month, a California judge approved the rapper's request to legally change his name to Ye, in an apparent nod to his sneaker and apparel brands and longtime nickname.