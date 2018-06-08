Kanye West and Kid Cudi hold listening party for new album

Just a week after hosting a star-studded listening party for "Ye" in Jackson Hole, Kanye West hosted yet another listening party for another new album. This time, West, whose "Ye" tracks topped both Apple Music and Spotify charts after its release, teamed up with Kid Cudi for a joint project called "Kids See Ghosts."

The "Kids See Ghost" listening party took place at a ranch-themed party in Santa Clarita, California, just hours before West turned 41. West recreated Jackson Hole vibes with a barbecue theme and plenty of comfort food.

Among the famous guests were Kim Kardashian West, Ariana Grande and new boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Courtney Love, Lena Waithe, RZA and more.

ET reports that guests did not know where the party even on the day it was happening. Instead, they were instructed to meet at assigned parking lots in Hollywood where they were shuttled to the secret location.

The listening session was delayed by nearly three hours after a technical problem with the WAV application, though it came through around 10:45 p.m.

West and Cudi finally appeared and seemed excited to debut the album. The album is seven tracks long, like "Ye," and includes tracks "4th Dimensions," "Feel the Love" and "Reborn." Guest artists include Pusha T and Ty Dolla $ign.

KIDS SEE GHOSTS pic.twitter.com/K2RoqnafNt — Def Jam Recordings (@DefJamRecords) June 8, 2018

Kid Cudi and West appear to have moved past their differences. They have collaborated several times in the past, but they feuded in 2016 on Twitter and in real life after Cudi tweeted that West didn't care about him.

"Kid Cudi, don't ever mention 'Ye name," West said during a performance. "I birthed you! We all dealing with that emo s**t all the time ... Don't ever mention 'Ye name."

However, just days later, West said onstage, "I just wanted to take this time out to say Kid Cudi is my brother and I hope he's doing well," while calling his friend "the most influential artist of the last 10 years."

Shortly after the Twitter feud, Cudi checked himself into rehab after candidly admitting his struggles with depression and suicidal urges.