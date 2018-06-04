Kanye West thanks loyal fans after dominating streaming charts

Kanye West thanked his fans after his new album, "Ye," dominated both Apple Music and Spotify. The rapper, whose support for President Trump and recent remarks on slavery alienated some fans and other celebrities, had the seven tracks off his new album top the charts of both streaming services.

West tweeted a screenshot and wrote to loyal fans, "I feel so blessed. For everyone that didn't turn they back. I'm in tears right now. I love all of you."

I feel so blessed. For everyone that didn't turn they back. I'm in tears right now. I love all of you pic.twitter.com/8jwIALBsDu — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 4, 2018

Later Monday, West's tracks fell on Spotify but remained in the top 21 streamed songs. They stayed the top seven tracks on Apple Music.

The rapper premiered his album on Thursday night in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with a small group of celebrities, music industry power players and journalists. The seven tracks address a variety of topics, including having bipolar disorder and an argument he had with wife Kim Kardashian West after he said he thought slavery was a choice.

In his first album since 2016's "The Life of Pablo," West responded to speculation that he is bipolar with the lyrics: "That's why I f**k with Ye. That's my third person. That's my bipolar shit, n***a what. That's my superpower. N***a ain't no disability. I'm a superhero, I'm a superhero."

He also raps about the day he said slavery sounded like a choice: "I said, 'Slavery a choice,' they say, 'How, Ye?' Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day ... Wife calling screaming saying we're about to lose it all. I had to calm her down 'cos she couldn't breathe. I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn't leave. This is what they mean for better or for worse, huh?"

In April, before West made the slavery remark, he tweeted that his wife told him to tone down his pro-Trump comments.

He tweeted, "my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself."

West also raps about the #MeToo movement, saying, "Russell Simmons wanna pray for me too / I'mma pray for him 'cause he got #MeToo'd."

"Ye" is available now on various streaming platforms.