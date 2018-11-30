Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs star, seen kicking woman in hotel video

For the second time this week, an NFL player is in the spotlight, accused of assaulting a woman. Video of the incident surfaced on Friday, appearing to show Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a 19-year-old woman.

The video, obtained by TMZ, is from inside a hotel in Cleveland back in February. It shows Hunt pushing a woman. Then, the woman he's arguing with shoves her hand in Hunt's face.

Several others got involved trying to restrain Hunt while others are trying to keep her calm. But the incident escalates when Hunt runs into his friend who then falls into the woman knocking her down.

The woman's friend records what's happening, but a man snatches her cell phone away. Before the altercation ends, Hunt is seen getting in one last kick.

When Cleveland police arrived, they got two versions of what allegedly happened. They decided to not press charges against the Kansas City Chiefs running back.

In August, the team's CEO Clark Hunt was asked about "some off-season issues" involving Kareem Hunt.

"Kareem is a young man, second year in the league, obviously had a very big year on the field last year. I'm sure he learned some lessons this off-season and hopefully won't be in those kinds of situations in the future," he said.

The hotel video surfaced days after another NFL controversy. The Washington Redskins picked up Reuben Foster despite another team cutting him for domestic violence charges.

CBS News reached out to the NFL and the Chiefs but got no response, and at this point it appears Hunt was never disciplined by his team.