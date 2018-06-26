Kangaroo interrupts soccer game, tries out as goalie

A soccer match in Australia had a surprising uninvited guest on Sunday. A kangaroo hopped the fence and bounded right onto the field.

Video captured at the game in Canberra shows the kangaroo hop into a shady area of the field -- but he didn't want to be just a spectator.

After a few minutes of watching the National Premier League game, he decided to jump right in. He stood in the goal post but immediately got tired and decided to relax, sprawling out on the grass for a while. Then he decided to actually try his hand at goal keeping. He wasn't very good, though. He missed almost every ball that was kicked his way.

Eventually a white pickup truck was driven on to the field to scare the kangaroo away. He hopped across the pitch and leapt over the fence and behind a building.

The soccer players resumed the game, but it turns out the kangaroo wasn't done. He hopped right back over the fence a few minutes later.

One of the announcers gave a play-by-play: "A kangaroo is on the field to play again. And racing across the field to play. Scattering players left and right. Bearing down on goal." The other announcer had a simpler reaction: "Oh my God."

The players ran away from the kangaroo -- probably a good call, since the species is know for its powerful kicks and punches. Eventually, the white pickup truck was brought out again and the kangaroo began running away. But it still wasn't quick to leave. The truck had to chase the marsupial around the field a bit before the game could finally resume -- sans kangaroo.