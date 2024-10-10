Kamala Harris campaign surpasses $1 billion in fundraising, source says

Washington — Vice President Kamala Harris has raised more than $1 billion since entering the presidential race, a source familiar with the matter told CBS News.

The campaign has seen a donation windfall in the three months since Harris became the Democratic nominee.

In the 24 hours following President Biden's July 21 announcement that he was dropping out of the race alone, the vice president's campaign said it brought in $81 million, with the haul rising to more than $100 million by the end of July 22.

In August, the campaign said it raised $361 million, bringing the total to more than $615 million in fundraising since Harris had entered the race.

The campaign has yet to release the fundraising totals from September, due in part to concerns that touting the large sum could diminish donor interest in the remaining weeks, according to a source familiar. But the official reports of their latest fundraising will be publicly available in mid October.

Despite the over $1 billion in total fundraising, which was first reported by NBC, the campaign remains concerned about billionaires pouring money into Pro-Trump Super PACs in the final stretch before Election Day, the source said.

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris arrives for a campaign event at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, October 4, 2024. GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

In Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state for both candidates, over $222.5 million has been spent by Republican groups on ads about the presidential race, according to advertisement tracking firm AdImpact. Democratic groups still hold a slight advantage and have spent $275.1 million on ads.

The Harris campaign's money will continue to be "heavily spent" on battleground-state advertising and operations, including field offices and staffing up during the next four weeks.

The campaign's rapid fundraising clip has opened up a cash advantage over the Trump campaign. In August, the Harris campaign brought in around $230 million more than her opponent, leaving the campaign with a more than $100 million advantage. The Trump campaign said it raised $160 million in September.