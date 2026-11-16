Kalshi plans to enable customers of the prediction market to trade stocks and exchange-traded funds, a person familiar with the matter confirmed.

The company expects to roll out the services later this year, following its July acquisition of the New York-based broker FB Securities, which will facilitate stock trading on Kalshi.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report Kalshi's plan.

Kalshi's platform allows people to bet on the outcomes of sports, political elections, weather and many other events. The expansion aligns with the company's push to diversify its offerings.

In May, Kalshi began allowing users to trade cryptocurrency perpetual futures and later expanded its offerings to include precious metal perpetual futures in September. Perpetuals are contracts with no expiration date that allow traders to speculate on the price of an asset without owning the underlying asset. The platform also launched perpetuals for dozens of individual stocks earlier this month.

Kalshi, which skyrocketed in popularity during the 2024 presidential election, has been at the center of an ongoing regulatory battle. The platform is regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, an independent federal agency. But multiple states allege the sports contracts it offers amount to a form of illegal gambling and should be regulated at the state level.

Experts say the legal battle is likely to reach the Supreme Court.