Kalshi is pausing markets that allow users to bet on what President Trump will say in response to a federal agency's request, a spokesperson for the prediction market confirmed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission requested that Kalshi halt the so-called "mention markets" tied to the president on Friday.

Mention markets allow traders to bet on specific words or phrases a person will utter during public events, such as speeches or earnings calls. Users often spend hours researching a person's speech patterns to make an informed guess about what they might say.

"We are complying with the order," the Kalshi spokesperson said in an email. The company will still allow some mention markets related to the Trump administration, according to The Wall Street Journal, which earlier reported the pause.

Reached for comment, a CFTC spokesperson said the decision was consistent with a September order that stayed the certification of certain mention markets by Kalshi.

"These contract types present a heightened risk of manipulation because their settlement turns on the discrete conduct of a person that may be neither independently generated nor externally verifiable," the agency said at the time.

The CFTC's order follows a July incident in which a White House teleprompter operator made more than $100,000 on Kalshi bets tied to public speeches by President Trump. The trading activity by an administration employee fueled concerns about insider trading on prediction market platforms, an issue that has attracted lawmakers' attention.

Kalshi said it updated its rules in March to better detect insider trading and prevent market manipulation.

Kalshi has removed other markets at the CFTC's behest in the past. In August, the company removed all sports-related mention markets, which previously generated $90 million in monthly trading volume, according to a person familiar with the matter.