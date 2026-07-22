Kalshi debuts a midterm election hub that relies on real-money bets to forecast race outcomes

Kalshi, one of the leading prediction markets, is starting a midterm election hub that offers real-time forecasts driven by wagers predicting race outcomes.

The hub displays election outcome forecasts, polling, fundraising statistics and historical election data, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Kalshi bills the hub as a "one-stop-shop for state and federal election forecasting" that provides a "real-time picture of where a race stands."

Kalshi and rivals like Polymarket rely on the "wisdom of the crowd" principle that the views of the masses are more likely to be accurate than the opinions of a single individual. Kalshi called the new platform the first-ever election hub to feature insights from such collective knowledge.

Statistics are updated in real-time, "as news breaks, debates unfold, polls drop and results come in," the company said.

"Prediction markets don't care about spin or partisanship," Kalshi co-founder and CEO Tarek Mansour said in the statement. "They cut through polarization and show you what the wisdom of crowds actually believes, backed by real money, not rhetoric."

Kalshi user data shows that roughly 75% of visitors to the site check contract odds, while 25% trade on such contracts, ranging from the outcomes of political contests to the likelihood of a celebrity breakup occurring.

Kalshi asserted that partisanship doesn't factor into election wagers.

"[T]hey reflect what people risk real money on, not who they're rooting for," the company said. For example, it's plausible that a Democratic voter could bet money on a Republican candidate winning a race, if they believe the opposition is leading.

Kalshi says its prediction markets have accurately reflected the outcomes of many real-world events. The company says that in U.S. elections since 2024, candidates favored by its markets went on to win about 90% of the time.