Authorities looking for woman accused of fatally shooting cyclist in Texas

Authorities are searching for a woman accused of fatally shooting a cyclist in Austin last week.

A photo of Kaitlin Armstrong, courtesy of the U.S. Marshals.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 35, is suspected of killing Anna Wilson, 25. Wilson, a Vermont native, was in Austin for a race when she was killed on May 11, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, whose Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is assisting with the investigation.

Police responding to a call at a residence in East Austin found Wilson bleeding and unconscious from multiple gunshot wounds. CPR was performed on Wilson, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the marshals service.

The Austin Police Department asked for assistance from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force's Austin division to find and arrest Armstrong, who is a resident of Austin. Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force have actively launched a fugitive investigation and are looking into leads about Armstrong's whereabouts.

Armstrong is in a relationship with a man who had a previous relationship with Wilson, and Wilson had gone swimming with that man the day she was killed, according to CBS affiliate KEYE in Austin.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102.