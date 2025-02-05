Police K-9 and suspect killed, deputy wounded during standoff in Maine; baby rescued

A police K-9 was killed and an officer was wounded during an armed standoff in Maine, officials said Tuesday. The suspect was also killed.

The standoff began on Monday night. Maine State Police and the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic violence report at a home in Portage Lake, Maine, CBS affiliate WGME reported.

The dispute was between a woman, who has not been identified, and 29-year-old Steven Righini. The woman told police Righini had been fighting with her and pushed her into a wall, WGME said. When police arrived, the woman was outside, and Righini was indoors with the couple's four-week-old infant, WGME reported.

Officers attempted to take Righini into custody, but he resisted, WGME reported. He then pulled a gun from his waistband and shot at the officers as he ran back into the home. One officer, Deputy Shane Campbell, was shot in the shoulder, WGME reported. Righini then grabbed another firearm and fired at police cruisers as they tried to back out of the driveway, WGME said.

Another officer, identified as Deputy Reid Clark, shot at Righini. Police then spent several hours trying to negotiate with Righini. He refused to surrender, WGME said, and eventually tried to flee the scene in a vehicle. The vehicle was disabled by police. Righini then ran away from the scene.

The K-9, who police said was a four-year-old Belgian Malinois named Preacher, was then deployed to apprehend Reghini, state police said. Reghini fired at the dog, who was struck in the abdomen.

K-9 officer Preacher and his handler Jonathan Russell. Maine State Police

Reghini then pointed his gun at troopers, before he was shot by two other officers, identified by WGME as troopers Andrew Hardy and Jonathan Russell. Russell was Preacher's handler, the Maine State Police said.

Reghini was pronounced dead at the scene. The infant child was returned to the mother safely. Campbell, the officer shot in the shoulder, was transported to and treated at an area hospital. Preacher was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic, where he was stabilized for several hours before he "succumbed to his injuries" early Tuesday morning, police said. Russell and other tactical team members were there when the K-9 died, police said.

"K-9 Preacher was more than just a working dog—he was a dedicated partner, a protector, and a hero," said Maine State Police Colonel William G. Ross. "Most people will never understand the sacrifices made by our K-9 teams, but last night, Preacher made the ultimate sacrifice to protect others from harm."