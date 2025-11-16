K-pop star Nana fights off home intruder with her mom, Seoul police say

South Korean actress and K-pop singer Nana managed to overpower a home intruder alongside her mother, local police said on Sunday.

A man in his 30s broke into the K-pop star's home in the suburbs of Seoul to steal valuables. However, the 34-year-old Nana – whose real name is Im Jin-ah – and her mother were able to fight him off until he was arrested.

"She and her mother overpowered the intruder, a man in his 30s, in a physical struggle, resulting in his arrest," a detective at the Guri Police Station told AFP.

Nana attends the "Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint" press screening at COEX Megabox on July 15, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage via Getty

The suspect reportedly threatened both women and demanded money after breaking into the house, CBS News partner BBC reported.

Nana was injured in the scuffle and her mother suffered serious injuries and lost consciousness. They are both being treated at the hospital, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

"The mother has regained consciousness, and both of them are currently in need of treatment and complete rest," Yonhap News Agency reported.

Nana's agency has not responded to AFP's request for comment.

The suspect is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery, the Guri police detective added.

Nana first rose to prominence as part of Orange Caramel, a sub-unit of the girl group After School. The trio's music video for "Catallena" has more than 35 million views on YouTube. The group is no longer active and Nana has transitioned into acting, landing several leading roles in television dramas.