Justin Timberlake says he and Janet Jackson have made peace

Justin Timberlake is revisiting his infamous Super Bowl moment with Janet Jackson before he returns to headline this year's halftime show. Timberlake said in an interview that he and Jackson have made peace with each other after "nipplegate," the "wardrobe malfunction" where Timberlake removed part of Jackson's top during the 2004 halftime show, baring her breast, covered only by a sun-shaped "nipple shield."

During an interview with host Zane Lowe from Beats 1 Radio that was released on Wednesday, Timberlake said, "It's just one of those things where you go like, 'Yeah, it [happened].' What do you want me to say? Like, we're never going to do that again."

"I stumbled through it, to be quite honest," he continued. "I had my wires crossed, and it's just something that you have to look back on and go, like, 'OK, well, you know, you can't change what's happened,' but you can move forward and learn from it."

The singer, who is about to release his fourth solo album, "Man of the Woods," said he and Jackson have made amends about the incident.

"I don't know that a lot of people know that," Timberlake says. "I mean, I don't think it's my job to do that, because you value the relationships that you do have with people."