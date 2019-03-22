Rising country music star Justin Carter has died after accidental shooting with music video prop

A rising country singer from Texas has died after an accidental shooting, CBS Dallas Fort Worth reports. Justin Carter was filming a music video at his Houston apartment when a gun being used as a prop accidentally discharged, family members say, according to the affiliate.

Carter, 35, leaves behind two daughters. In a message on the singer's Facebook page, his mother, Cindy McClellan, wrote that his death was ruled as an unfortunate accident. "A great loss for our family," she wrote. "He will be missed but will for ever be in our hearts." She also included PayPal information, encouraging fans to donate and thanking those who already did.

In regards to everyone who loves Justin Carter this is his mother. This was ruled as an unfortunate accident. A great... Posted by Justin Carter on Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Fans and friends flooded Carter's Facebook page with photos, videos and memories of the singer. Days before he died, Carter was promoting his new single "Love Affair," featuring the artist Nu Breed.

Carter's mother also said her son served in the U.S. Army. Several posts on his Facebook said his family is hoping to get him a military funeral.

Carter's manager has not immediately responded to a request for comment. CBS News is also awaiting response from Triple Threat Management, which reportedly represented Carter.