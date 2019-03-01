Brothers connected to alleged Smollet hoax "regret" involvement, attorney says

An attorney for the two brothers who said "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett paid them to allegedly fake a hate crime said they "regret" their involvement. "They understand how it has impacted people across the nation, particularly minority communities and especially those who have been victims of hate crimes themselves," said the statement by Gloria Schmidt.

Chicago police said Ola and Abel Osundairo told them during interrogation that Smollett paid them to fake the alleged attack. Smollett has now been charged with disorderly conduct for filing a false police report, a felony in Illinois. He turned himself in on Feb. 21 but he has insisted he is innocent.

Smollett told police on Jan. 29 that he was allegedly attacked by men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him, allegedly struck him in the face, "poured an unknown chemical substance" on him, and wrapped a rope around his neck, according to a police statement at the time. In a follow-up interview with police, police said Smollett alleged the attackers said "this is MAGA country."

CBS Chicago obtained surveillance video of the brothers buying rope and red hats. Although police initially detained them, their cooperation led police to arrest Smollett.

Police said they obtained phone records showing that Smollett spoke with the men about an hour before and after the attack, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in a press conference after he was arrested. Smollett also spoke with the men while they were in Nigeria for the two weeks immediately following the attack, Johnson said.

Smollett is out of jail after paying bond. He is due back in court on March 14, CBS Chicago reports.