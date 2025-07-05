Julian McMahon, "Nip/Tuck" and "Charmed" actor, dies after cancer battle at 56

Julian McMahon, the actor known for his starring roles in "Nip/Tuck" and "Charmed," has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 56.

In a statement to CBS News, his wife, Kelly McMahon, said he died peacefully this week "after a valiant effort to overcome cancer."

"Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work and he loved his fans," she said. "His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories."

Julian McMahon / Getty Images

McMahon was born in Sydney, Australia, on July 27, 1968. His father, Billy McMahon, served as the prime minister of Australia from 1971 to 1972.

McMahon began his acting career with a lead role in the short-lived 1989 Australian TV show "The Power, the Passion" and made his feature acting debut in the 1992 Australian-American movie "Wet and Wild Summer!"

He moved to Hollywood and went to make appearances on NBC's daytime soap "Another World" and was a series regular on the crime drama "Profiler."

He went on to join the WB's popular show, "Charmed," playing the role of the demon Cole Turner and love interest for Alyssa Milano's Phoebe Halliwell.

"I'm heartbroken," Milano wrote in an Instagram post honoring her TV husband. "Julian McMahon was magic. That smile. That laugh. That talent. That presence. He walked into a room and lit it up—not just with charisma, but with kindness. With mischief. With soulful understanding."

"We spent years together on Charmed—years of scenes, stories, and so many in-between moments. He made me feel safe as an actor. Seen as a woman. He challenged me, teased me, supported me," Milano added. "We were so different, and yet somehow we always understood each other."

"Julian was more than my TV husband. He was a dear friend. The kind who checks in. The kind who remembers. The kind who shares. The kind who tells you the truth, even when it's uncomfortable—but always with love."

Julian McMahon as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix and Jen Landon as Sarah Allen in CBS' "FBI: Most Wanted." Mark Schäfer/CBS via Getty Images

After three seasons on "Charmed," McMahon landed the role of Dr. Christian Troy on Ryan Murphy's hit plastic surgery drama "Nip/Tuck." The role earned McMahon a Golden Globe nomination.

After six seasons on "Nip/Tuck," he went on to star in CBS' "FBI: Most Wanted" for three seasons.

His feature film resume includes the role as Dr. Doom in two "Fantastic Four" movies, "Premonition," "RED, "Paranoia," "Swinging Safari," and most recently, 2024's "The Surfer" with Nicolas Cage.

McMahon's final role was on Netflix's murder mystery series "The Residence," where he played the role of the Australian prime minister.