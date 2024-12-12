Judge shot dead in his car outside courthouse in resort of Acapulco

A judge was shot dead Wednesday in Mexico's once-thriving beach city of Acapulco, local media and the state prosecutor's office said.

Local press identified the slain judge as Edmundo Roman Pinzon, president of the Superior Court of Justice in Guerrero state, saying he was shot at least four times in his car outside an Acapulco courthouse.

The southern state of Guerrero is one the areas hardest hit in Mexico by violence linked to organized crime, and has seen a string of deadly attacks this year.

In October, the mayor of the state capital Chilpancingo was killed and decapitated just days after taking office. Days later, four mayors asked federal authorities for protection.

Weeks later, armed clashes between alleged gang members and security forces left 19 people dead in the state. Last month, a dozen dismembered bodies were discovered in vehicles in Chilpancingo.

Acapulco, the state's most populous city, was once a playground for the rich and famous, but has lost its luster over the last decade as foreign tourists have been spooked by bloodshed that has made it one of the world's most violent cities.

On Wednesday, the Guerrero state prosecutor's office said in a statement that it was "investigating the crime of aggravated homicide against Edmundo N" in line with the usual practice of not giving full names.

Wednesday's killing comes two days after assailants in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz shot to death a federal congressman. Rep. Benito Aguas Atlahua was a member of the Green Party, an ally of the ruling Morena party. Investigators have yet to publicly identify any possible motive in Monday's slaying.

The judge's murder comes just over a week after President Claudia Sheinbaum led a meeting of the National Public Security Council in Acapulco, with state governors in attendance.

Members of the Mexican Navy and investigators arrive at the house of a family that was shot by an armed commando in the town of Tres Palos in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, on November 4, 2024. FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP via Getty Images

Spiraling violence, much of it linked to drug trafficking, has seen more than 450,000 people murdered in Mexico since 2006, when the government launched an offensive against organized crime.

Sheinbaum, who took office in October as Mexico's first woman president, has ruled out launching a new "war on drugs," as the controversial program was known.

She has pledged instead to stick to her predecessor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's "hugs not bullets" strategy of using social policy to address the causes of crime.

Last year, 1,890 murders were recorded in Guerrero.

Violence in Guerrero reached such unprecedented levels that earlier this year, Roman Catholic bishops announced they had helped arrange a truce in another part of the state between two warring drug cartels.

In June, at least three politicians in Guerrero were killed. Acacio Flores, who represents Malinaltepec, was killed just days after the killing of Salvador Villalba Flores, another mayor from Guerrero state elected in June 2 polls. Earlier in the month, a local councilwoman was gunned down as she was leaving her home in Guerrero.

Her murder came a few days after the mayor of a town in western Mexico and her bodyguard were killed outside of a gym, just hours after Sheinbaum won the presidency.