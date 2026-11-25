A federal judge on Wednesday sided against Democrats on the federal government's taxpayer-funded ads that promoted partisan messages and President Trump ahead of the midterm elections, declining to extend a temporary ban on the ads.

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan in Washington, D.C., said the Democratic National Committee hadn't shown a likelihood of prevailing in the case. Democrats had argued the TV spots were illegal government-sponsored propaganda intended to promote the president's campaign message just weeks before November's midterm elections.

In her ruling, she noted that a previous temporary restraining order against the ads had been issued when the election was less than a week away.

"But the November 2026 midterm elections have come and gone," she wrote, adding that the DNC was now claiming the party could be harmed by the ads in December congressional runoff elections or even because the 2028 presidential cycle has already begun.

"At this juncture and on this record, the court is unpersuaded," AliKhan wrote.

Her ruling comes after another judge in a similar case in New York also declined a long-term ban on the ads.

The ads first emerged on cable and broadcast networks — including CBS — in late September, just over a month before the midterms, funded by a $20 million Department of Homeland Security contract. Many of the ads touted Mr. Trump or his administration's accomplishments, and included the disclosure: "Paid for by the U.S. Government."

Members of both parties raised questions about the ads, and Democrats sued the Trump administration in October.

The White House has defended the ads as public service announcements akin to what past administrations have made to promote various policies, arguing they are not political ads because they don't explicitly call on viewers to take any particular action. But the recent ads differ from many past public service announcements because they don't try to help the public benefit from specific government programs, the plaintiffs have argued.

Mr. Trump eventually said in early October his super PAC, MAGA Inc., would start paying for the ads to run on television, though he insisted they were a "positive promotion for our Great U.S.A."

"This is a rather standard thing to do but, rather than doing that, although nothing will make them happy, I have decided to do the Patriotic Ads, among others, and pay for them myself," the president wrote.

Ahead of Wednesday's ruling, the Justice Department argued in court papers that there was no threat of harm because the government had already ceased using public funds to air the ads and the midterm elections had passed.

A spokesperson for the DNC, Angelo Fernández Hernández, told The Associated Press in a statement that the party was "disappointed" by the judge's decision, adding that the DNC "will fight on to put an end to the Trump administration's attempts to undermine our democracy."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

AliKhan in the earlier temporary restraining order blocked the Trump administration from developing, airing or distributing some of the challenged ads through Nov. 25. In the separate case in New York, the judge blocked a broader collection of the advertisements and required the government to pull three of them from official government websites and social media sites.

But in her latest ruling, AliKhan declined to issue a preliminary injunction against the ads.