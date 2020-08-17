President of Young Democrats of Maryland found dead

Upper Marlboro, Maryland — The president of the Young Democrats of Maryland was found dead in Washington, D.C., more than a week after he went missing in Maryland. Prince George's County police announced the death of Joseph Kitchen on Sunday night, a day after the department asked for the public's help in locating him.

Kitchen, 34, had been missing since Aug. 8, when he was last seen at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland, about 37 miles east of Washington.

"We are saddened to learn of the tragic and untimely passing of Joseph Kitchen," the Young Democrats of America said in a Twitter post Sunday night. "Joseph always pushed YDA to live up to its values and was someone who was not satisfied with accepting the status quo. His passion will be deeply missed."

With a heavy heart, we are sad to say that Joseph Kitchen has passed. Joseph Kitchen was the President of the Young Democrats of Maryland. A kind heart that has impacted so many. Rest in peace, Joseph Kitchen. pic.twitter.com/VapF0cH4SJ — Maryland Democratic Party (@mddems) August 16, 2020

The Young Democrats' group, which is open to registered Democrats who are less than 36 years old, had posted a missing person flyer that seeks information about Kitchen for his parents and brother.

The Maryland Democratic Party also expressed condolences on Twitter, saying Kitchens was "a kind heart that has impacted so many."

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington is leading the investigation into his death.