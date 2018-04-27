Joseph James DeAngelo, "Golden State Killer" suspect, due in court -- live updates

SACRAMENTO -- Joseph James DeAngelo, the ex-police officer suspected of being the notorious "Golden State Killer," is due in court for an arraignment Friday.

Police say DeAngelo is the serial predator who killed 12 and raped nearly 50 in the 1970s and 80s in California. He was arrested Tuesday at his suburban Sacramento home.

DeAngelo, who faces arraignment on eight counts of murder, is on suicide watch in the psychiatric ward of the county jail and has been quietly talking to himself, said Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones. Authorities said more charges are likely to be filed later.

Police in the central California city of Visalia said Thursday that DeAngelo is now a suspect in a 13th killing and about 100 burglaries that occurred while he was a police officer in the neighboring farm town of Exeter from 1973 to 1976.

