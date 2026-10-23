Gunmen kill at least 7 in attack on Jordan church, authorities say

Gunmen killed at least seven people and wounded 10 more in an attack on a church in southern Jordan on Friday, authorities said.

Two assailants stormed the compound of a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hammoud in Karak governorate before opening fire, the public security directorate said in a statement.

Security services were investigating the shooting, government spokesman Mohammad al-Momani said in a statement. Karak is home to a minority Christian population.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.