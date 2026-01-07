Ex-NFL receiver Jordan Shipley in critical condition after being burned in accident on his Texas ranch

Former Texas star and NFL receiver Jordan Shipley was in an accident Tuesday on his ranch near his hometown of Burnet, Texas, that left him hospitalized with severe burns.

Shipley was operating a machine that caught on fire. He was driven to a local hospital and later taken to Austin on a medical transport flight. He is in critical but stable condition, according to a statement from his family.

"The machine he was operating on his ranch caught fire and although he managed to get out, it was not before sustaining severe burns on his body," the family said.

The 40-year-old Shipley earned Associated Press All-America honors with the Longhorns in 2009. For his career in Austin, Shipley caught 248 passes for 3,191 yards and 33 touchdowns, ranking first in receptions and second in receiving yards in school history, according to CBS Sports. He also returned one kickoff and three punt returns for touchdowns in his career at Texas, helping the Longhorns to the Big 12 Championship and a BCS title game appearance as a senior in 2009.

Shipley was drafted in the third round in 2010 by Cincinnati and had 79 receptions for 858 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jordan Shipley runs untouched into the end zone as he scores a touchdown on a 5-yard pass play against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter of an NFL football game on Dec. 30, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. Wade Payne/AP

His best season in the NFL came in his rookie year when he caught 52 passes for 600 yards and three touchdowns for the Bengals, according to CBS Sports.