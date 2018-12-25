Jordan Peele debuts first trailer for new horror film "Us"

Jordan Peele released the first trailer to his latest horror film "Us" on Tuesday morning. Starring Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o and "Black Panther" star Winston Duke, the film follows a family of four who are haunted by a demonic version of themselves.

Peele screened the "Us" trailer for members of the media last week and explained how it differs from his directorial debut, "Get Out."

"[It was] very important for me was to have a black family at the center of a horror film," Peele said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "But it's also important to note, unlike 'Get Out,' 'Us' is not about race. It is instead about something that I feel has become an undeniable truth. And that is the simple fact that we are our own worst enemies."

Peele said he dedicated a lot of himself to "create a new horror mythology" and a new monster. "I think that monsters and stories about monsters are one of our best ways of getting at deeper truths and facing our fears as a society," he said, the publication reported.

"Get Out" struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. The 2017 film earned the Oscar for best original screenplay, making Peele the first African-American to win the Academy Award.

Speaking with "CBS This Morning" last year, Peele said he was inspired to make the film because he felt that racism was "not being called out sufficiently enough."

"Us" makes its debut in theaters on March 15, 2019.