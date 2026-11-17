Jon Tower CBS News

Jon Tower is the executive producer of "CBS Mornings," where he oversees all editorial and production aspects of the live, daily broadcast.

A veteran television news producer, Tower has been a key member of the broadcast's senior leadership team for more than a decade, helping shape its editorial vision, storytelling and daily coverage.

Since joining CBS News in 2014, he has held several leadership roles with the Network's flagship morning news franchise, including senior broadcast producer, and has played an integral role in the program's evolution.

Prior to being named executive producer in October 2026, Tower served as interim executive producer, overseeing the broadcast's daily editorial and production operations. He has also helped lead the program through several major transitions and has been central to the continued development of the CBS News morning broadcast.

Before joining CBS News, Tower spent a decade at MSNBC, where he was part of the original production team that helped launch and shape "Morning Joe."

He is a graduate of Ithaca College.