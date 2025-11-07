2 Joint Base Andrews buildings evacuated after suspicious package opened, base says

Two buildings on Joint Base Andrews were evacuated Thursday after someone opened a suspicious package in one of them, a base spokesperson told CBS News.

The spokesperson said that at about 1:00 p.m. EST, the building and one connected to it were evacuated "as a precaution," adding that "a cordon was established around the area.

"Joint Base Andrews first responders were dispatched to the scene, determined there were no immediate threats, and have turned the scene over to Office of Special Investigations. An investigation is currently ongoing."

The base, in Prince George's County, Maryland, is the home base of Air Force One.