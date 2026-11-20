Washington — Too many House Republicans skipped work this week, and House Speaker Mike Johnson isn't happy about it. Their absences are holding up legislation in the last few days the GOP controls Congress.

In a "Dear Colleague" letter he posted on X Friday, Johnson said "we need every House Republican to remain fully engaged," and lamented that the House was forced to postpone a vote scheduled earlier this week "because we didn't have enough members in town."

"To state the obvious, barring any serious medical issue, we need every Republican to be here to faithfully complete our two-year term," Johnson wrote.

Johnson's letter comes after GOP leaders had to pull a scheduled procedural vote from the floor due to attendance issues, with 14 Republicans missing.

Members of Congress will be paid until early January. The base salary for a rank-and-file House Republican is $174,000, while those in leadership positions earn more. "The Twentieth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution specifies that our clock doesn't run out until noon on January 3rd," Johnson concluded. "LET'S SCORE EVERY POINT WE CAN AND LEAVE IT ALL ON THE FIELD!"

Both Republicans and Democrats missed votes this week, although more Republicans were absent. According to the House clerk's office, in the last six floor votes since Nov. 11, between 23 and 35 members failed to vote. On Thursday, the final day in the House session this week, 21 Republicans, 10 Democrats and one independent missed votes.

Republicans have a packed to-do list before the end of the year, which includes passing a funding bill that would avert a government shutdown on Dec. 11, as well as the annual defense policy bill. Republicans also hope to get the farm bill and permitting reform bill across the finish line during this lame-duck period.

Speaking to reporters Thursday at the Capitol, Johnson said, "Attendance is a great frustration for me right now. We'll be addressing that with members."

"I am going to be here working," he said. "The leadership team are going to be here working. We want to run through the tape and finish strong, but we can't do that unless people are present at work."

Votes were canceled on Friday to allow lawmakers to return to their districts and states for the Thanksgiving break. The House won't return until Monday, Nov. 30.

Several of those who did not show up were among the more than 30 incumbent House Republicans who lost their seats this month.

Among the 14 Republicans who missed votes on Wednesday, those who were defeated in November included Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Monica De La Cruz of Texas, Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee, Max Miller of Ohio, and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey. Other GOP lawmakers who missed votes are not returning to Congress or lost their elections for higher office.