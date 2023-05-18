Johnny Depp and castmates receive 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Johnny Depp and his castmates received a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival during the screening of the French-language film "Jeanne du Barry." Videos on social media show Depp becoming teary-eyed during the praise.

Depp made global headlines last year during his legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who he sued last year, saying an op-ed she wrote about being a victim of abuse was defamation, though the column did not name him. The weekslong trial was highly publicized and each party testified in graphic detail about alleged abuse they suffered. In the end, the jury awarded Depp $10.35 million and Heard $2 million.

During a panel for the film in Cannes, Depp said he is aware of the controversy that follows him. "We're here to talk about a film, but it's like asking a question, 'How are you doing?' But what's underneath in the subtext is 'God I hate you,'" he said.

"The majority of what you've been reading for the last five or six years in regards to me and my life, the majority of what you read is fantastically, horrifically written fiction," he said.

American actor Johnny Depp at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Jeanne du Barry Photocall. Cannes (France), May 17th, 2023 Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

During the legal battle against Heard, who counter-sued Depp, the actor said he lost acting jobs and money because of the op-ed she wrote. He said Disney dropped him from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, in which he starred as Jack Sparrow. Heard's lawyer argued that happened before the op-ed was published.

At the panel for "Jeanne du Barry," which Depp's production company IN.2 Film helped produce, Depp said he doesn't feel boycotted by Hollywood – because he doesn't think about Hollywood.

"It's a strange, funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves, but they can't. They must fall in line with the person in front of them. If you want to live that life, I wish you the best," he said, adding he's not done with acting.

The star's appearance at Cannes received mixed reactions. While he received the lengthy standing ovation and fans cheered for him on the red carpet, others opposed the praise.

Some people used the hashtag #CannesYouNot to show displeasure with his presence because of the controversial legal battle against Heard, who some felt was wronged.