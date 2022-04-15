Watch CBS News

John Travolta pays tribute to late son Jett on what would have been his 30th birthday

John Travolta remembered his late son, Jett, on what would've been his 30th birthday Thursday. Jett died in 2009 at 16 years old after having a seizure and hitting his head in a bathtub.

"My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad," Travolta, 68, wrote on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of himself and Jett. 

The family was on vacation in the Bahamas when Jett suffered a seizure and died shortly after.

Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, also shared a daughter, Ella. About one year after Jett's death, they had another son, Benjamin.

Travolta's tribute to his late son comes three months before the anniversary of his wife's death. Preston died at age 57 in July 2020 after a battle with breast cancer. 

The actor's post received an outpouring of love from friends and followers. "Oh John. My hand in yours," friend and former co-star Jamie Lee Curtis wrote.

"Happy Birthday Jetty, we love you so much," his daughter, Ella, wrote.

