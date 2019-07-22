Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens lying in repose in Washington -- live stream

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is lying in repose at the Supreme Court on Monday as Washington honors a leading liberal voice on the high court. The retired justice who was appointed by President Gerald Ford in 1975 died Tuesday. He was 99.

Former law clerks to the justice will serve as honorary pallbearers as his casket arrives at the Supreme Court for viewing by the public. A private funeral and final burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery.

Stevens served on the Supreme Court until he retired at the age of 90 in 2010.