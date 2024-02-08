Remains of 3 people found in burned East Lansdowne home; 3 family members still unaccounted for: DA

6 family members unaccounted for, human remains found at burned East Lansdowne home: Delaware County 6 family members unaccounted for, human remains found at burned East Lansdowne home: Delaware County 07:26

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) -- The remains of three people have been recovered after a shooting and fire on Lewis Avenue in East Lansdowne, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Thursday.

Three other members of the Le family, who were inside when the fire consumed the home, are unaccounted for. Earlier in the day, Stollsteimer said all six family members, including three children, were presumed dead. It's unclear whose remains were recovered from the home.

At a press conference Thursday, the DA described the ongoing recovery mission for the missing family members as "gruesome," and said investigators had located a human torso among the charred remnants of the home earlier in the day.

A rifle was also found in the house, Stollsteimer said.

Authorities also identified Thursday the two police officers hurt by gunfire in the shooting and fire. The officers are Lansdowne police officer David Schiazza and East Lansdowne police officer John Meehan.

Schiazza, 54, is a 22-year veteran of the Lansdowne Police Department. He was shot in the leg and is expected to be released from a hospital Thursday afternoon.

Meehan, 44, has also been an officer for 22 years. He is still hospitalized and receiving treatment after being shot in the left arm and needing surgery.

Both officers were dragged to safety by officers from Upper Darby Township and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after the shooting on Wednesday night.

Videos from neighbor Derrick Richardson showed one officer holding up a ballistic shield and running to the aid of a wounded officer.

A recovery mission is now underway as investigators try to determine how many people were in the burned home. Firefighters were held back as the gunfire prevented them from being able to safely fight the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.