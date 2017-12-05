CBS/AP December 5, 2017, 5:30 PM

John Mayer hospitalized for emergency appendectomy

John Mayer performs a Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble song during the 30th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony on April 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NEW YORK — John Mayer was hospitalized on Tuesday for an emergency appendectomy.

A representative for the Grammy-winning musician said Mayer was admitted to the hospital Tuesday morning. He had been due to perform at a concert in New Orleans with the Dead & Company, but that date has been postponed.

Dead & Company tweeted that all tickets for the Dec. 5 concert will be honored at the rescheduled date. Tickets can also be refunded. 

The 40-year-old singer-songwriter had performed with the Dead & Company as recently as Sunday. Mayer was active on social media Monday night, tweeting an apology to a Huffington Post writer after he incorrectly stated that correct style was to write out "number two" in headlines. 

Mayer dealt with another health scare in 2013 when he had to have surgery and injections to treat a growth called a granuloma on his vocal cords. 

