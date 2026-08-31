John Galliano's Met Gala exhibit canceled amid backlash over antisemitic remarks

Designer John Galliano and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City say the planned exhibition highlighting his work in conjunction with the 2027 Met Gala will not be going forward, following weeks of backlash.

The designer said in a social media post on Monday that after "much reflection and discussion, with all those involved, I've decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time." The Met confirmed in a statement that the "Spring 2027 exhibition devoted to his four-decade oeuvre will not proceed as planned."

The decision to highlight the work by Galliano, who is known for his theatrical and dramatic designs, sparked widespread controversy earlier this month due to his history of antisemitic and racist comments. These remarks led to his dismissal from Christian Dior in 2011 and a hate crime conviction in France.

"I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain deeply sorry," Galliano said in his statement on Monday.

The Met said it will announce details on a new spring Costume Institute exhibition and the 2027 Met Gala at a later date.

About 10 years ago, Anna Wintour, then the editor-in-chief of Vogue, worked closely with Galliano to give him a second chance in the fashion industry, Lauren Sherman, a CBS News fashion contributor and Puck fashion correspondent, told "CBS Mornings" earlier this month.

In a statement Monday, Wintour said Galliano's decision "is very courageous and a measure of the man he is."

"I believe this is the right decision, and both he and the Museum have my full support," she said.

Galliano was the designer of Christian Dior for about 15 years.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.