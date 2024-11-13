John Driskell Hopkins announces $3 million donation for ALS research and coping with his diagnosis: "I am going to sing through it"

Watch CBS News
Grammy winner John Driskell Hopkins, known as "Hop" from the Zac Brown Band, is turning his personal battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS, into a mission to help others. 

After he was diagnosed with the disease in 2021, Hopkins and his wife, Jen, founded the "Hop On A Cure" foundation to raise awareness and funds. This year, they plan to donate $3 million for grants and research, he announced on "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday. 

He is also releasing a new single, "Each Other," which ventures into his journey since the diagnosis. 

"When you're given a life-threatening diagnosis, you really start to focus on things that matter," he said. 

In 2019, Hopkins said he began noticing his right hand was "slowing down." It took two years to receive an ALS diagnosis. ALS is a nervous system disease that can cause loss of muscle control and worsens over time, according to the Mayo Clinic.

He pointed out that ALS cases can differ significantly, with his own case being slow-progressing and primarily affecting his upper motor neurons rather than the lower ones, which he said causes difficulty speaking, walking and playing as quickly as he used to.

Hopkins said he felt scared when he first got his diagnosis. For the first two months, he felt like he was losing control. Things took a positive turn when he went to the Steve Gleason gala in March 2022, where he and his wife found their support team.

He said there is an urgent need for ALS research, mentioning that the disease is expected to increase by 70% over the next 10 to 12 years. 

Despite the challenges that ALS brings, Hopkins remains optimistic and looks to inspire others through his music and message. 

"I am going to sing through it," Hopkins said.

Analisa Novak is a content producer for CBS News and the Emmy Award-winning "CBS Mornings." Based in Chicago, she specializes in covering live events and exclusive interviews for the show. Analisa is a United States Army veteran and holds a master's degree in strategic communication from Quinnipiac University.

