Cooperating witnesses in criminal probe of ex-CIA Director Brennan subpoenaed to testify before grand jury, sources say

Former senior intelligence and FBI officials who are cooperating with the U.S. Justice Department's criminal probe into whether former CIA Director John Brennan lied to Congress were subpoenaed over the weekend to testify before a grand jury in Washington, D.C., multiple sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

The subpoenas went out shortly after the Justice Department appointed conservative Trump ally Joe DiGenova to formally take over the criminal investigation into Brennan after the career prosecutor handling the case was removed late last week, CBS previously reported.

DiGenova is a staunch loyalist of President Trump who previously represented his campaign in its failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The cooperating witnesses are scheduled to appear before the grand jury as soon as this week, sources said. Many of them have been cooperating with the probe and were already scheduled to sit down for interviews with FBI agents and prosecutors before the new grand jury subpoenas came out over the weekend.

The decision to abruptly reschedule the voluntary interviews from cooperators and ask for in-person grand jury testimony is unusual, legal experts told CBS. Customarily such interviews are conducted outside of the grand jury, and agents later provide details from them to grand jurors about what the witnesses told them under oath.

The move could be an effort by DiGenova to use every avenue possible, after grand jurors in Washington D.C. have increasingly declined to indict targets in cases that were widely perceived as politically motivated.