Joe Biden says he never "acted inappropriately" in first statement after Lucy Flores accusation

In his first statement since a Nevada political candidate accused him of inappropriate touching, former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday said he did not believe he ever "acted inappropriately," but would listen to suggestions saying otherwise. Lucy Flores has said that Biden kissed the back of her head during a 2014 campaign event.

"In my many years on the campaign trial and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort," Biden's statement said. "And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested that I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention."

Biden added that he "may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised by what I hear. But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will."

Flores, a Democrat who served on the Nevada State Assembly, wrote a piece for New York magazine's The Cut on Friday alleging that Biden "inhaled" her hair and then kissed her before a campaign rally in 2014, when she was running for Nevada's lieutenant governor.

"He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head," Flores wrote. "My brain couldn't process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused...I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me."

She called the alleged incident "demeaning and disrespectful."

A spokesman for Biden had said in a statement that neither Biden nor his staff at the time recalled the incident Flores described. "But Vice President Biden believes that Ms. Flores has every right to share her own recollection and reflections, and that it is a change for better in our society that she has the opportunity to do so," the statement said.

Biden has been gearing for a potential presidential run, and has led early polls of Democratic candidates for 2020.