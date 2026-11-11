Biden targeted by protesters after event in Ireland, 1 charged

Washington — Protesters targeted former President Joe Biden and members of his family as they exited an event in Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday night, leading to several arrests.

Biden, former first lady Jill Biden and son Hunter Biden were at Trinity College, where Hunter Biden was being honored with a gold medal by the College Historical Society. The protests outside escalated as the Bidens were leaving, according to university spokesperson Catherine O'Mahony.

According to the University Times, the protesters chanted "shame on you" and "Genocide Joe" at the Bidens. Photos showed protesters waving a Palestinian flag. O'Mahony said the Bidens left without incident.

Irish police An Garda Síochána confirmed that three people were arrested Tuesday night in connection with the protests, and a man in his 50s has been charged. The other two men, one in his 30s and another a late teen, were released, police said.

A man is detained outside the event in Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. Niall Carson/PA via AP)

The event coincided with publicity around Biden's new memoir, "Promise Me, America," which is set to be published next week.

On Wednesday morning, People published an on-camera interview with the former president, his first since leaving the White House.

Biden was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer shortly after leaving office, and it has spread to his bones. He told People that he would not have run for reelection had he been diagnosed while president.

"I would've not gone forward, because I don't think an 80-year-old man with cancer should be running for [president]," Biden said. "But that wasn't the case ... I believe that on an objective basis, I was the best-equipped person to do the job."

Biden writes in his book that it's a "cynical twist" that many Americans believe he hid his cancer diagnosis, when he says he was not diagnosed until May 2025.

"We let the public know when I found out, when I knew what was going on," Biden told People. "I think it's important for a national leader, as president, to let people know they go through some of the very same things that a lot of American people are going through ... I wasn't hiding it at all."

Hunter Biden told CBS News partner BBC News earlier this year that his father's cancer has "spread, metastasized into his bones and further," adding "it's very painful and it's very debilitating in many respects."